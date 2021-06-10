Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $8.51 on Major Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Gas has a total market cap of $86.22 million and approximately $10.82 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $8.51 or 0.00023486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00061737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00176303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00200065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.08 or 0.01308041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,181.33 or 0.99827928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars.

