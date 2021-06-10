Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) VP Sells $193,440.16 in Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 11,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $193,440.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Luis Felipe Huerta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Luis Felipe Huerta sold 33,368 shares of Gatos Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $620,978.48.

On Thursday, May 27th, Luis Felipe Huerta sold 35,785 shares of Gatos Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $577,927.75.

NYSE:GATO opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GATO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.