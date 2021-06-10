GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €28.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.04 ($40.05).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €33.98 ($39.98) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €35.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.99. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €25.99 ($30.58) and a 1 year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

