Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $174.17 million and $10.86 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00063540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00023795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.90 or 0.00850143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.01 or 0.08504110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00089065 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

GUSD is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 173,166,016 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

