Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after buying an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Generac by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $46,351,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $343.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.72 and a 12-month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.