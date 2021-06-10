Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Generac by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 104.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Generac by 138.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 1.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $343.71 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $101.72 and a one year high of $364.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.64.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

