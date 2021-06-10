General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,986,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,460,414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $87,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 12.4% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $417,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 13.3% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

