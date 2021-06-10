General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,321 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 40.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,588,228 shares of company stock worth $92,482,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

