Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 46,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,178,454 shares.The stock last traded at $19.63 and had previously closed at $19.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

