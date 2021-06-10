Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.270-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93 billion-3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.43. 12,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Genpact has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,681,744 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

