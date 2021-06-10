Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $127.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE GPC opened at $128.39 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $82.06 and a one year high of $135.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

