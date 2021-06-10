Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.28

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.28 and last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Getty Realty by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Getty Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile (NYSE:GTY)

