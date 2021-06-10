Ghost Market Cap Reaches $5.24 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $212,231.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ghost has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00062289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.86 or 0.00837474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00088706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.70 or 0.08361061 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,561,655 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

