Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.57.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $40.26 on Monday. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

