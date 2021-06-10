Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00. 215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58.

About Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY)

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and mobile payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

