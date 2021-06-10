GoByte Price Reaches $0.0432 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $414,012.41 and $1,183.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000079 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.