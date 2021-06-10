Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,828 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.71% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $84,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 239,876 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,919 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $84.07 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.75.

