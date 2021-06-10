GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Trading Up 9.8%

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares were up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 215,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,754,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $2,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,297.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,918. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,432,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GoPro by 514.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,989 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth about $14,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

