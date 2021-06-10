Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $43.27 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 128.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,060 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.5% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its stake in Apple by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 54,277 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.13 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

