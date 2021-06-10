Greif (NYSE:GEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Greif updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.110-1.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $61.25. 1,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Greif has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

