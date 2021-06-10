Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 870 ($11.37) and last traded at GBX 890 ($11.63). Approximately 20,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 80,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 905 ($11.82).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GHE shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 959 ($12.53) price target on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.35) price target on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of £292.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 857.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Gresham House’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Gresham House’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

