Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Buys 6,526 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.4% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.44. The stock had a trading volume of 966,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,592,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $226.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

