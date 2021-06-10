Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.7% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 66,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 57,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.62.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,260 shares of company stock worth $22,060,744 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.27. 119,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,201. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

