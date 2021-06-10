Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,104 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Intel by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 76,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 517,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,498,684. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.