Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 437,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,401,941. The stock has a market cap of $188.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

