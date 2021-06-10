GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.11. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,509,901 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.19.

GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

GrowLife, Inc provides farming soil, hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and other products to specialty grow operations in the United States. The company distributes and sells its products through a network of representatives, regional centers, and its e-commerce website. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

