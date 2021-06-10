GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.11. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,509,901 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.19.

GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

GrowLife Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHOT)

GrowLife, Inc provides farming soil, hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and other products to specialty grow operations in the United States. The company distributes and sells its products through a network of representatives, regional centers, and its e-commerce website. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

