Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 67,840 shares.The stock last traded at $108.83 and had previously closed at $108.39.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.
The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.89, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $1,788,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
