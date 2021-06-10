Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 67,840 shares.The stock last traded at $108.83 and had previously closed at $108.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.89, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $1,788,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

