Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $26.89

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.89, but opened at $25.07. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

