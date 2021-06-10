Guider Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. Guider has a total market cap of $11,908.48 and $48.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Guider has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Guider coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00062057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00023303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.22 or 0.00838368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00088939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.67 or 0.08417476 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

GDR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

