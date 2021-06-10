Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.96 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.68. 29,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,383. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HALO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,983,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

