Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-1.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-6.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.72 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.370-0.400 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.27. 4,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

