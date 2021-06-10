Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives €167.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €167.75 ($197.36).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FRA:HNR1 traded down €1.30 ($1.53) on Friday, reaching €141.45 ($166.41). 116,483 shares of the company traded hands. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €150.25.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

