Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.55 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of HRVSF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,859. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.50.

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medicinal cannabis company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About Harvest Health & Recreation

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

