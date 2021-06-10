Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) a €90.00 Price Target

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price target from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.34% from the stock’s previous close.

BDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €49.30 ($58.00).

Shares of BDT stock opened at €55.10 ($64.82) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a one year high of €57.30 ($67.41). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $558.89 million and a PE ratio of -114.55.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

