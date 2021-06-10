Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Up 7.5%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) rose 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.96. Approximately 22,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 905,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

HA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. FMR LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $2,383,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $1,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

