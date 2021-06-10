Head to Head Analysis: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) & QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QuantumScape and Eos Energy Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

QuantumScape presently has a consensus target price of $55.25, suggesting a potential upside of 99.89%. Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.88%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuantumScape and Eos Energy Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.10 billion ($0.39) -70.87 Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 5,363.12 -$68.75 million ($7.31) -2.65

Eos Energy Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eos Energy Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -62.46% -58.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats QuantumScape on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

