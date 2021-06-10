Head to Head Analysis: trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) versus Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -969.68% -272.90% trivago -25.00% -5.07% -4.09%

7.7% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, trivago has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 trivago 0 7 1 0 2.13

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.47%. trivago has a consensus target price of $2.73, indicating a potential downside of 26.28%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than trivago.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and trivago’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.32) -2.66 trivago $284.32 million 4.61 -$280.30 million ($0.13) -28.46

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than trivago. trivago is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

trivago beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management activities. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data centre solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. It operates in the United States and Australia. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages. As of December 31, 2020, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

