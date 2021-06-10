Head to Head Comparison: Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) versus Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Portage Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million 2.07 -$43.16 million N/A N/A Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$5.33 million N/A N/A

Portage Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Birchcliff Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Portage Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 2.02% -0.12% -0.07% Portage Biotech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Birchcliff Energy and Portage Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90 Portage Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus target price of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 36.81%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Portage Biotech.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 198,553.7 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,040.5 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury. It also focuses on nanolipogel technology for use in immune-oncology; and antibodies against a novel T-cell for use as a monotherapy and combination therapy for solid and haematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops antibodies implicated in the inflammatory tumor and tumor-infiltrating immune cell microenvironments; and FOXO4-P53 modulator and C-RAF inhibitor. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

