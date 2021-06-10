Head to Head Comparison: Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) versus Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL)

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) and Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Muscle Maker alerts:

Muscle Maker has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giggles N’ Hugs has a beta of -1.43, suggesting that its share price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Muscle Maker and Giggles N’ Hugs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Muscle Maker $4.47 million 4.56 -$10.10 million N/A N/A Giggles N’ Hugs $2.43 million 0.12 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

Giggles N’ Hugs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Muscle Maker.

Profitability

This table compares Muscle Maker and Giggles N’ Hugs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Muscle Maker -189.52% -160.35% -81.39% Giggles N’ Hugs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Muscle Maker and Giggles N’ Hugs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Muscle Maker 0 0 0 0 N/A Giggles N’ Hugs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Muscle Maker beats Giggles N’ Hugs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies. It also operates under the Meal Plan AF, Muscle Maker Burger Bar, Bowls Deep, Burger Joe's, Wrap It Up, Salad Vibes and Gourmet Sandwich brand names. In addition, the company offers Muscle Maker meal prep/plans to consumers via direct- to-consumer through musclemakerprep.com. As of December 31, 2020, it had sixteen company-owned and sixteen franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

Giggles N’ Hugs Company Profile

Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. owns and operates kid-friendly restaurants with play areas for children 10 years and younger in California. It owns and operates a restaurant in the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center in Woodland Hills, California; and a restaurant in the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California. The company was formerly known as Teacher's Pet, Inc. and changed its name to Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. in August 2010. Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.