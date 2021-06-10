Head-To-Head Contrast: UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) & Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA)

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) and Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares UWM Holdings Co. Class and Finance Of America Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A 91.54% 21.94% Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -2.39%

UWM Holdings Co. Class has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finance Of America Companies has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of UWM Holdings Co. Class shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Finance Of America Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UWM Holdings Co. Class and Finance Of America Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A N/A -$5.81 million N/A N/A Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -$1.13 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UWM Holdings Co. Class and Finance Of America Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM Holdings Co. Class 0 2 3 0 2.60 Finance Of America Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

UWM Holdings Co. Class presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.11%. Finance Of America Companies has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.89%. Given Finance Of America Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Finance Of America Companies is more favorable than UWM Holdings Co. Class.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc. operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

