Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton Sells 62,984 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 62,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $3,491,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,665,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $57.61 on Thursday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

