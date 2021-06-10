Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $30.91 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.207 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.