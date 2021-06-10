HeartBout (HB) Market Cap Reaches $177,606.82

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $177,606.82 and $3.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00062913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00023749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.62 or 0.00844109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00089323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.28 or 0.08498247 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HB is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

