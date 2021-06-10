Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after buying an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 0.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,884,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,043,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 67,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 59,224 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTLD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,463. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. Research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

