Hedget Market Capitalization Reaches $11.11 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and $355,363.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.34 or 0.00017214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00062818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.01 or 0.00841604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00089169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.48 or 0.08373730 BTC.

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

