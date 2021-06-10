HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 28.3% Higher Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003824 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $484.42 million and approximately $135,760.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008541 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003754 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00033132 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001083 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00051509 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00044620 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

