Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Helen of Troy worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $120,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $224.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.68. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

