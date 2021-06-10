HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,324 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth about $915,341,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth about $897,154,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,809,000 after purchasing an additional 797,113 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth about $204,310,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth about $144,048,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Terminix Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

