HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCEI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $304,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after buying an additional 585,109 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 55.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 49.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the period.

BCEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

BCEI opened at $47.54 on Thursday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.69 million, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

