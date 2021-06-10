HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR stock opened at $303.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $188.93 and a 52-week high of $316.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.93.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.